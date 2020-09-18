Chatsworth caboose dedication is Sunday

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is proud to announce the completion of the interior restoration project of the Chatsworth caboose. A ceremony to commemorate the occasion will be held at the caboose, at 219 N. First Ave. in Chatsworth, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The public is invited. The caboose will be open for tours afterward.
The exterior was restored three years ago, and there have been ongoing plans to complete the interior as funds and time permitted.
Murray County Probate Judge John Waters used his experience with restoring antique automobiles to lead a group of workers and businesses in restoring the inside so visitors can see what it was like to live and work there. Ted Yarbrough gave advice to the group regarding restoration so the inside looks as authentic as possible, replicating the interior as it was during the active life of the caboose. Beds, restroom, kitchen sink, heat and cook stove, dining table, desk, chairs and a raised observation area are included in the restoration, with some being original to the caboose.
The caboose was built in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1960 by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, later belonging to the Seaboard Coast Line as it merged with the L&N Railroad which became part of the Family Lines, then Seaboard System, and currently CSX that runs through Chatsworth. It was last used by the L&N in the early 1980s before being donated to Tom Moreland. Moreland used the caboose as storage for his cattle farm for many years before he donated it to the historical society. The caboose was moved to the depot site where it currently remains.
Those donating to the caboose restoration will be recognized with a plaque placed in the caboose on Sunday and include Waters, Ted Yarbrough, Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Cooper and Trustees, Wade Owens, Bill Steele, Murray County High School SkillsUSA, James Bramblett Carpentry, James Loftis Painting, Paul Hanaway Upholstery, Edgewater Lumber, Bradley Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, AutoZone and O’Reilly’s. As you can see from this list, many local individuals and businesses have made the restoration possible.
The Wright Hotel and Chatsworth Depot will be open for tours as well.
Please note that because of COVID-19, masks are required to visit inside the caboose and properties, and a limited number of guests will be allowed inside at one time. Members of the historical society will be present to answer questions. Long time L&N conductor Harvey Blassingame will also be at the depot to talk about his experiences with the railroad.
The event and tours are free, but donations are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.