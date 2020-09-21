Chatsworth caboose dedication

Contributed photo

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society held a dedication ceremony for the completion of the interior of SCL Caboose No. 0603 in Chatsworth. Thanks to all that attended the dedication and a very special thanks to all that helped with the restoration. Probate Judge John Waters chaired the group but was unable to attend due to being hospitalized. Others helping were Ted Yarbrough; Murray County Sheriff's Officer Brian Cooper; trustees Wade Owens and Bill Steele; Murray County High School SkillsUSA; James Bramblett Carpentry; James Loftis Painting; Paul Hanaway Upholstery; Edgewater Lumber; Bradley Ace Hardware; Lowe's; AutoZone and O'Reilly's Auto Parts. From left are Cooper, Owens, Yarbrough, Steele, Bramblett and Devin Eastburn.