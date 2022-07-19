Murray Arts Council hosts another concert in Chatsworth City Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Chatsworth native Christian Humphrey opens the concert with songs from the new album he is releasing this summer. Humphrey has sang his entire life at church, school and other events. Come support Chatsworth’s local son as he kicks off his country music career. The headliner is The Has Beens who play a variety of '70s, '80s and '90s tunes.
“We have enjoyed great crowds and great music at our first two concerts,” said MAC President Lori McDaniel. “We had 350 folks in attendance on July 16 and hope to have even more at the July 23 concert. It’s such a great location for teens, families with children and grownups hanging out with their friends. We are so grateful to our concert series sponsor, Mohawk Industries, who enables Murray Arts Council to provide top quality performances for free to the public”
The concert series continues on Aug. 20 with local favorite Stephen Busie opening with a solo acoustic set, followed by another local favorite, Social Folk. Social Folk includes a lot of talented musicians from the Dalton and Chatsworth area.
The concert series concludes on Sept. 17 with performances by ukulele artist Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps. The second Chatsworth Ukulele Festival will be held earlier on Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. All events have free admission.
Once again, there will be vendors selling food and snacks. The Godfrey Food Truck, a Chatsworth favorite, has provided food at the June 18 and July 16 concerts and will be at both the Ukulele Festival from noon to 6 and last MAC concert at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Another food truck has been scheduled for July 23 and Aug. 20.
If you would like more information on the Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, visit the MAC website at www.murray-arts.com or visit the Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.
