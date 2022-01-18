Chatsworth COVID-19 testing site now open Mondays, Fridays

MAKO Medical is now offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Chatsworth each Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing site, at the Murray County Recreation Department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road, has operated on Mondays since last September. However, the greater demand for testing, due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, required an extra day of operation each week in Chatsworth to make it easier for residents to get free testing locally.
Additional MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia are in Blue Ridge, Dalton, Ellijay, Jasper and Woodstock. Addresses and operating schedules for these locations are on the North Georgia Health District website at https://www.nghd.org/news/media-releases/free-covid-19-testing-available-in-north-georgia.
Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is offered for free at the MAKO Medical drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing performed with a nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. It is important to register ahead for testing at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
