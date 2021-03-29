Chatsworth Depot raising funds with raffle

The Chatsworth Depot, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, has announced that a raffle will be conducted to raise funds for several upcoming projects. Like many tourist attractions and historical sites, the depot remained closed for the better part of 2020 because of COVID-19. 2021 seems to be looking much more promising.
Modern Woodmen will provide matching funds for a raffle. Raffle tickets are now on sale at Pat’s Antiques, Market Street, Chatsworth, and the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton. Depot committee members also have tickets for sale.
Tickets are $5 or three for $10. Prizes are meals at CiCi’s Pizza in Dalton and Village Cafeteria in Chatsworth, a Joel Carroll art print of the Chatsworth Depot, and a grand prize of an HO electric model train set.
2021 plans for the depot include the restoration of Ed Campbell's model train display. A new single plaque that combines all donor recognitions to one display has been ordered. Restorations of the station train board and a couple of semaphore train signals are being planned. Outside shrubs and roses are being trimmed, and new mulch will be put down. Spring cleaning has begun inside the depot. We have been and are still being busy at the depot.
For 2021 Second Saturday openings, the depot will return to yesteryear with Movies at the Depot in June, Country Fair at the Depot in July and old-fashioned Singin' at the Depot for August, with the very popular Model Train Expo in September and local favorite the Polar Express in December.
The next depot opening will be Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. with free guided tours. This special opening is in conjunction with Super Museum Sunday sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society. The Wright Hotel, next door to the depot, will open at the same time. The raffle drawing will be at 3 p.m. on this day.
