Chatsworth Depot to welcome Thomas the Tank Engine June 12

The Chatsworth Depot and the Wright Hotel Committees of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announce the return of the Second Saturday openings in June, July and August. Both properties will be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. each second Saturday. Admission to each event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Thomas the Tank Engine is the theme for the June 12 event. Thomas and his friends will be running on model train tracks both indoors and outdoors. The depot's own Big Blue Engine will also be giving train rides. This will be an event your family will not want to miss.
The Chatsworth Depot is the oldest public building in town, built in 1905 by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The passenger waiting room contains a talc museum showcasing the talc industry in Murray County. The station agent's office and the freight room contain historic railroad artifacts and exhibits related to the depot. The 1960 caboose, located behind the depot, will be open for guests to visit as well. Historical society members will be present to give tours and answer questions.
Adjacent to the depot and caboose property, the Wright Hotel, dating to 1909, was "home away from home" for many travelers and workers on the L & N line for more than half a century. Even though passenger service ended in the 1950s, the hotel continued to operate for another decade until it became the home of Katherine Wright Raine, daughter of the original owners. Today the building houses a large collection of original furnishings and period antiques, vintage chenille bedspreads, nursing memorabilia, Native American crafts and artifacts, and photographs from early Chatsworth.
On display for the first time will be original paintings by local artists Nannie Lou Arthur and Fayna Nunley. Arthur lived at Cisco and helped support her large family by selling her paintings, some of which have been donated to the historical society by relatives.
Nunley, a well-known Chatsworth educator, has work on display at both the depot and the hotel. Learn more about these amazing ladies during your visit to the hotel.
The historical society volunteers at both properties appreciate the 2021 business partners who are making this year's programs possible. Some have been supporting Second Saturday openings for several years. Current partners are Peeples Funeral Home; Bradley Ace Hardware;, Bojangles, Captain D's and Krystal restaurants; Murray County elected officials and Dr. John Robison. Tell them "thanks" for supporting Chatsworth's historic properties when you visit them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.