MAKO Medical drive-thru COVID-19 testing ends in Blue Ridge, Chatsworth and Jasper as of Thursday, April 14. The MAKO test sites remaining open in North Georgia are in Dalton, Ellijay and Woodstock.
Now that COVID cases are decreasing in Georgia and home test kits have become easily accessible, the volume of residents seeking services from these test sites is declining.
Public health officials continue to urge people to get tested for COVID, regardless of their vaccination status, if they have COVID-type symptoms or have been in recent close contact to a person infected with the virus.
Locations and operating hours for the MAKO Medical Drive-thru COVID test sites remaining in North Georgia are:
• Dalton: Pleasant Grove Park, 1732 Pleasant Grove Drive, N.E., 30721; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Ellijay: Gilmer County Civic Center Parks and Recreation, 1561 S. Main St., Ellijay, 30540; Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Woodstock: JJ Biello Park Riverside Athletic Complex, 610 Druw Cameron Court, Woodstock, 30188; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID testing is free at these sites and there are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting. This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing done by a mid-nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID. It is not an antigen or antibody test.
