CHATSWORTH — "We're so excited to come here to share traditional Chinese culture through Chinese dance, (as) through dance you can learn other cultures more enjoyably," the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company's Hwee-Eng Lee told students during a recent visit to Chatsworth Elementary School.
"China is one of the oldest countries in the world, with over 5,000 years of history and 56 ethnic groups, (so there's) so much to study."
The Han people are 91% of China's population, and both Lee and her daughter Kerry are Han, so it made sense for Kerry to kick off her sessions with the students with a Han Chinese celebration dance, her mother said. Kerry also performed other Chinese dances — both folk and classical — while her mother explained the various props used in dances and taught students how to say "Hello," "one, two, three" and "56" in Chinese, as well as demonstrating how to utilize a traditional Chinese fan, perform a ribbon dance, and position their hands for "the peacock dance."
"Everywhere we go, everybody loves the ribbon dance," and it's Kerry's personal favorite, said Hwee-Eng Lee, who was a ballet instructor at the Singapore Ballet Academy, received several certificates from London's Royal Academy of Dance and has performed with her students at numerous events, including the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. "We practice a lot."
"I like ribbon dancing, and I've done it at home," said fifth-grader Ariana Applewhite, one of a dozen students chosen to perform alongside Kerry Lee at the school. "I didn't know all of those" movements and techniques, although "I've been trying to learn."
Ribbon dancing "looked fun, and it was fun," said sixth-grader Jonah Mcatee, who was also selected for the ribbon dance. "I did not expect this at all (today)."
Kerry Lee and the students used red ribbons for their dances, and Lee wore a red outfit with red shoes, as red is "a symbol for happiness" for the Chinese, her mother said. In fact, Chinese brides typically wear red for their weddings, rather than white, as is the Western custom.
"You have to master the props to (learn) Chinese dance," such as the silk fan she brought to Chatsworth Elementary, she said. "Silk is a Chinese invention, (and) the fan is a popular prop for Chinese folk dance."
"It looked really fun, and I wanted to know how to open the fan," like the Lees, said fourth-grader Jacqueline Ochoa, who was one of the dozen students picked for a fan tutorial. "I liked the way they moved, and it looked really cool."
The lantern is another significant dance prop, and lanterns are widely used by the Chinese during two notable festivals, the Chinese New Year and the Chinese Moon Festival, Hwee-Eng Lee said.
"Every year when I was young, I looked forward to my mother buying me a lantern, because I got a new one every year," and during the Moon Festival "everyone goes into the street at night carrying their lanterns."
The drum is "a very important instrument for Chinese people, especially during the lion or dragon dances," while the handkerchief "is created by overlapping two rectangles, and you need to know how to hold it and spin it," she said. People from "Northeast China like to dance with handkerchiefs."
Kerry Lee performed a dance with a traditional Chinese teapot, with its extended stem, as Chinese tea is a prized element of the culture, her mother said.
"Chinese people drink tea hot, no ice, no sugar."
Kerry Lee trained at the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance in New York City, among others; she received the Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts — awarded to the most accomplished and promising senior in the field of dance at Stanford University; and she became co-director of the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company in 2010.
Her mother explained the differences between China folk dance and Chinese classical dance to the students. The former is identified with rural farmers, while the latter was practiced in the palace to entertain emperors.
She displayed a headpiece worn by the emperor during the last dynasty of China, noting only the emperor was allowed to wear yellow inside the palace.
The Qing Dynasty had roots in Manchuria, which meant China was ruled by a minority ethnic group for more than 250 years until the under-duress abdication of child emperor Puyi in the early 1900s, she said. During the Qing Dynasty, all men and boys in the palace had to keep their hair long and braided in a ponytail, under penalty of beheading — "the emperor had absolute power."
More details on the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company can be found online at http://www.atlantachinesedance.org/, as well as on the company's Facebook page. The Atlanta Chinese Dance Company visited several area schools this spring as part of the Oscar N. Jonas Memorial Foundation's annual artists in schools initiative, with assistance from the Creative Arts Guild and Murray County Schools.
The Jonas Foundation raises funds for art education programs and sends artists to more than 40 schools — including schools in the Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools systems — served by the Jonas partnership, according to Susan Reams, who chairs the Jonas Foundation's board. Oscar N. Jonas, a Dalton carpet pioneer and community leader, was an advocate for the arts, as was his wife, Peggy, and following his death, friends united with business, civic and educational leaders to create the foundation, which has a mission of promoting the arts locally, including in schools.
Hwee-Eng Lee, who founded the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company in 1991, is delighted to share her vision with her daughter, as "it makes us closer," she said. "A generation gap is inevitable" between parents and children, but "sharing the same culture keeps us closer."
