CHATSWORTH — Chatsworth Elementary School students welcomed visitors to "Our Town" on Thursday, the culmination of an in-depth project to showcase Northwest Georgia through science, social studies, writing and art standards.
It's "awesome collaboration, (as) the other teachers really jumped in," said Chatsworth Elementary art teacher Sheri Carr, who spearheaded the endeavor. This project made students "very excited to come to class, and I loved seeing that."
An art expo and living wax museum based on Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" play included all grades. Kindergartners produced a watercolor of Fort Mountain, first-graders created a watercolor of Chattahoochee National Forest flowers, second-graders contributed a colored pencil quilt of Cherokee Indian life, third-graders concentrated on printmaking of regional animal habitats, fourth-graders focused on trains with pen-and-ink drawings, fifth-graders were living wax figures based on historic people and places, and sixth-graders produced coil pottery.
The "pottery turned out unique, and I was enamored, (but) I also loved what the fourth-graders did, because of the technical difficulty," said Carr. "The first-graders got the assessment of how to draw what they're seeing, and getting that foundation young is so important."
Kyle Hogg enjoyed creating his red wolf prints, as "you got to paint and learn," said the third-grader. "Red wolves are natural predators, and they eat a lot, like me — I eat a lot — (but) the sad fact" he learned is that their numbers in the wild continue to dwindle, for many reasons.
Murray County historian Tim Howard was especially enthralled by the living wax museum.
"Each student in the grade researched and (then presented) about a different historical person, place or event in Murray County history," he said. "All of our Murray County historic properties are included, as well as many others."
For monetary contributions, the "statues" would speak and discuss their projects, said Carr. All funds were donated to the Heidi Hammond Scholarship Fund. Hammond was a teacher at Chatsworth Elementary who died from COVID-19.
Cadence Parm particularly enjoyed practicing her presentation with her mother — and collaborating with her — prior to the event, as "I'm a shy person," but those rehearsals built her confidence, said the fifth-grader. They also strengthened their relationship through the project, as "I felt loved."
Kiarstin Buchanan opted to delve deeper into Holly Creek, a cold water stream in the Chattahoochee National Forest, because "it was first in my mind, and I knew a lot about it already," said the fifth-grader. The creek gained its name from the Native Americans who discovered holly growing on its banks, and it's home to diverse fauna and flora, ranging from oysters to American ginseng.
Swimming is permitted, although the creek's depth can vary considerably based on season and rainfall, Buchanan said. During the summer, the creek has butterflies, frogs, fish and dragonflies, and black bears, white-tailed deer and bats all live near the creek.
From her research, Buchanan learned the creek's American ginseng is closely protected by the state because of low levels, she said.
Aryella Dodd picked New Echota for her project, as she wanted to share the history of the Cherokee from this area being forced to leave on the Trail of Tears, said the fifth-grader.
"I want everyone to know how important (the Cherokee Nation) was."
New Echota is a historic site in Gordon County that was once the capital of the Cherokee Nation in the Southeast, and the Cherokee "created the first American Indian newspaper," the Cherokee Phoenix, with the help of translator Samuel Worcester, who also aided the Cherokee in other ways and lived among them, Dodd said. Worcester's house is the only original building remaining at New Echota, and Worcester was imprisoned for assisting the Cherokee.
"Our Town" was made possible by a M.B. Seretean Foundation grant — these arts-in-education competitive grants are available annually to elementary teachers in Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools — administered through the local Oscar N. Jonas Foundation. Bud Seretean was an early and generous contributor to the Creative Arts Guild — his friendship with Oscar Jonas led him to be a founding member and later chairman of the Jonas Foundation — so the grants honor their love of the arts.
"The history and other subjects along with the art, we like to see that," said Susan Reams, who chairs the Jonas Foundation board. "It enhances the learning a lot."
Carr taught in Tennessee before joining Murray County Schools, and she admired a living wax museum she saw at a nearby school, so "I started there, and built from it," she said. She also recalled the value she found in completing her own local history project while a high school student, and she thought Chatsworth Elementary students might do likewise.
"I feel like they've lost touch a little bit with their community during the (COVID-19) pandemic," she said. "Many students told me they hadn't been to the places (in Murray County they researched for this project), so I thought they could learn something."
Students are "learning a lot of (local) history, which is very good, and every time I think one (project) is neat, the next one is even better," Steve Loughridge, superintendent of Murray County Schools, said. "We've got a great turnout, which is amazing, and the work (everyone put into this) is phenomenal."
This project "is really cool and interesting," said Parm, who dressed as a park ranger. "Everyone feels good about what they're doing."
It's "impressive how many people are here," Hogg said. "I appreciate them all coming."
