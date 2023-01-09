Longtime Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter passed away Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Murray County Fire Department Chief/Emergency Management Agency Director Dewayne Bain.
"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Murray County Fire Department/Emergency Management Agency mourns the loss of Fire Chief Michael 'Moe' Baxter," Bain said. "Moe was an outstanding fire chief, firefighter, EMT, mentor and friend to the community."
Bain said Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Department in 1983 "and quickly distinguished himself as a leader and role model."
Baxter joined the Chatsworth Fire Department in 1994 and was named chief in 2006.
"His wisdom, knowledge and dedication to his work have profoundly impacted countless lives, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him," Bain wrote. "The number of lives he has touched with his wisdom and knowledge cannot be numbered nor measured. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Baxter's family and children during this difficult time. Chief Baxter's watch has ended, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those he touched."
