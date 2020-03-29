CHATSWORTH — Since taking over the flower shop three decades ago, Mickey Sanford has adapted to changing tastes and desires among the public with aplomb to make City Florist & Gifts an indispensable part of the Murray County retail landscape.
To remain in business so long, "you have to be consistent, and you have to be there when needed," said Sanford, who apprenticed at the floral store for several years before purchasing it from its then-owner in 1989. "We provide one-on-one customer service you can't get otherwise."
Sanford and others at the shop — his sisters Debra Satterfield and Donna Frost — will go out to venues to set up floral arrangements, among other services.
"We see people at their happiest and their lowest, and we try to accommodate everyone," Sanford said. "We're open six days a week, and after-hours calls go to my cellphone."
Sanford is dedicated to his craft, Satterfield said. "He's a workaholic."
Nothing at the shop is "mass produced or cookie-cutter," Sanford said. "We try to create to suit specific needs."
Sanford had credibility even at a young age because his roots run deep in the area.
"I grew up here, and my family is all here," said the Murray County High School alumnus. In his youth, "I was a bag boy at the grocery store."
Americans spend about $6.2 billion on cut flowers and purchase roughly 4 billion stems per year, meaning Americans buy approximately 10 million cut flowers per day, according to Amy Stewart's New York Times bestseller "Flower Confidential." Americans buy more roses, carnations and chrysanthemums than they do all other flowers combined, two-thirds of flower sales in the U.S. are made to women, and two-thirds of flowers are purchased as gifts.
"This is an ever-changing business, even now as we speak," Sanford said. Style, color, and design all evolve, because it's an "artistic" endeavor.
And "every artist is different, but you always try to blend what (customers) are looking for with your personal touch," he said. "Usually, they want your input."
Between training, hands-on experience and workshops, Sanford has accumulated a wealth of knowledge for his métier.
"At workshops, you try to take one or two things home with you, and you make them your own," he said. In addition, "we go to the market in Atlanta to buy for the shop and keep up with trends."
Currently, customers seek "exclusive" and "unique" looks, he said. "They don't want (conventional)."
While corsages were a massive part of Sanford's business in his early days, they've almost entirely fallen our of favor, he said. "Nobody wears those, now."
On the other hand, Baby's Breath was "in everything when I started out, then that went out, and now (people) want bouquets or arrangements of Baby's Breath," he said. "It cycles back, but it comes back in a different look."
This spring, desires remain consistent among consumers.
"People want color, because that's what they want to think about in spring," he said. "It's cheerful."
Sanford's favorite flower is acacia, which "comes in the early spring and doesn't last very long," he said. "It's a beautiful yellow flower, but the season for it is very short."
In addition to flowers, home decor is another critical offering at City Florist & Gifts, he said. Currently, "blue is the (most-popular) color" for homes.
Indeed, Pantone has declared that its 2020 Color of the Year is Classic Blue.
Pantone has named a color of the year for more than two decades, and Pantone's choices are influenced by everything from art and travel to technology and political trends, according to CNN. In 1963, the company created the Pantone Matching System, a proprietary system used by variegated industries to manage colors.
At City Florist & Gifts, "we're very seasonal," Sanford said. "We've had a Christmas open house the past 30 years, and it's very large."
"We decorate heavy, and it's pretty," said Satterfield. "I love changing for the holidays and seeing the new (looks)."
"We start decorating for Christmas around Oct. 1, (because) the goal is to have Christmas up by Nov. 1," Sanford said. "That's a trend, too, people decorating for Christmas earlier and earlier, but people love Christmas, because it makes them happy."
Nothing makes Sanford happier than "working with fresh flowers," he said. "Nothing can take the place of fresh flowers, and nothing can take the place of the feeling when someone sends you fresh flowers, (because) it's heartfelt."
"Flowers say what words can't, and it's wonderful (as a florist) to bring that joy to (people)," he added. Flowers "speak to them."
