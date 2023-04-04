During the past few years Ford has been consistently evolving with the presentation of its newest vehicles. Likewise, Chatsworth Ford has seen continued success in the North Georgia area as Murray County’s only new car dealership under the father and son tandem of Terry Kidd, owner, and Jon Kidd, vice president and general manager.
Owning the Chatsworth Ford dealership since 1990, Terry Kidd has had his hand in automotive management for the better part of four decades. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a master of business administration in business administration and management in 1981, and eventually moved to Chatsworth, where his son Jon grew up the majority of his life, attending both Chatsworth Elementary and Gladden Middle School. While receiving his education at Chattanooga’s Notre Dame High School, Jon would begin to work during his summer breaks for his father’s dealership, performing jobs ranging from oil changes and brake jobs to changing tires, memorably during 2000’s Firestone Tire recall.
In 2003, Terry Kidd would purchase another Ford dealership in McMinnville, Tennessee, while still contributing as a vital part of Chatsworth Ford as he allowed Jon to take the reins. Once the 2010s arrived, Chatsworth Ford would gain ownership of the car wash directly adjacent to the dealership, adding to its catalog of services as it continued to grow. Terry would run the McMinnville dealership for 15 years before deciding to fully return to Chatsworth Ford in 2018, citing the opportunity to once again work closer with his son and the Chatsworth community.
“The people of Murray and Whitfield County, and the state of Georgia, have been great to work with. The people of North Georgia are good, hardworking people who help make the community what it is,” said Terry Kidd. “The overall economy in this area has seen growth over the years and is still growing. Chatsworth and North Georgia is the perfect location for us to succeed.”
On what the Chatsworth community means to the Ford dealership, Terry Kidd said, “First and foremost, we want to make sure that the local people are taken care of and handled with the best care available. This dealership was built on the principle of giving people the friendliest service, and we love for them to come physically to the dealership. We value one-on-one interaction.”
“People love the area, too,” Terry Kidd continued. “It’s not crowded, and the view of the mountains is beautiful. We are fortunate to be in this location for all of these years.”
As Chatsworth Ford has progressed through the decades in Murray County one strong factor has remained at the forefront of the dealership: its commitment to maintenance work.
“We have four full-time technicians that strictly handle maintenance at Chatsworth Ford,” Terry Kidd said. “We also remain a great place to buy tires with our low-price tire guarantee. We also offer a lot of non-Ford products, and service all other brands. We see a lot of Jeeps drive in for maintenance because there are not many options for other vehicles in the area.”
Chatsworth Ford has seen an evolution of products over the years as Ford continues to reach for a new future.
“Ford right now is in a transitional phase,” said Terry Kidd. “There has been a major move toward hybrids and EVs (electric vehicles). Traditional fuels have seen a transition into hybrids, and Ford is trying to maximize fuel economy.”
Speaking on the most popular models found today at Chatsworth Ford, he mentioned that the Ford Maverick, equipped with a 2.5L hybrid powertrain, is the most popular model currently. Also turning heads and standing out is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, another fully electric offering from Chatsworth Ford, as well as off-road products like the Bronco and Bronco Sport.
On the continued push for evolution in the powertrain field, Terry Kidd gave his thoughts on how the landscape of the dealership will continue to see an evolution.
“I believe that we will see a mixture of internal combustion, hybrids and EVs all at once. We will most likely see strong hybrid technology for the longer hauls and trips, and EVs for more general day-to-day usage.”
“Overall, electric vehicles and hybrid technology are the right way to go and (are) becoming more and more prominent,” he added. “However, there are still problems that come with the carbon footprint that they leave behind. There has to be a balance there, and Ford has done a great job at balancing the present with the future when it comes to advancements in technology. Unlike in large parts of Europe or in Asia, America is not mass transit-oriented for the majority of the country outside of major cities. For this reason, Ford has been able to make improvements in advancing vehicle technology to become safer.”
A challenge the automotive world has continued to face in the post-2020 lockdown world is the scaling back and delaying of new car production, as well as the shortage of microchips. Despite these few setbacks that have impacted dealerships around the country, Chatsworth Ford continues to keep its values in mind.
“Much like the community, the people that make up Chatsworth Ford are family,” Terry Kidd said. “We didn’t lay anyone off during COVID. It was important to stay open and actively help the community. Many first responders and emergency vehicles would come during COVID for servicing and maintenance, and we were happy to help where we could.”
Fast forward to 2023, Chatsworth Ford continues to give back to the community. In February the dealership partnered with Murray County Schools as it gifted the Teacher of the Year, Rachel Brindle, with the keys to a new Ford Escape for a calendar year.
“We appreciate the people that make up Murray and Whitfield County. That’s what has helped us see continued success: the people. Our goal is to give them the best service we can provide, and as long as they continue to like what we do we’re going to keep doing it,” Terry Kidd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.