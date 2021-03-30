Jonathan Kidd began his work career washing cars at Chatsworth Ford, the dealership his father, Terry, took over in 1990. He also learned to drive a stick transmission around the car lot.
"It was my summer job anytime I had to make a little cash back in those days," he said, adding he also got his first taste for sales as a teenager.
"There was a time where people would 'prospect' customers and say, 'Oh, they can't buy nothing. Send the kid out there,'" Jon said of salesmen who were playing somewhat of a joke on him. "And I'd go out and sell a car and (the salesmen) would say, 'What the heck?' So I learned right then and there at an early age, don't prospect and don't judge. Always talk to people … and treat them with respect."
Jon attended Chatsworth Elementary and Gladden Middle School, then graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga in 2002. However, it was in the summer of 2000 that he really grew up in the car business.
"My first big job was when we had the Firestone (Tire) recall," he said of that summer. "I was changing oil, doing brake jobs, stuff like that, and when the recall came (I was told) 'You're going to be here every day,' because every oil change got new tires. It didn't matter the age or the miles of the vehicle.
"The tires were delaminating (tread coming off) back in those days, and that was before the government had the TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) sensors … so that was my first big gig -- lube, oil filter, four tires. It was a summertime gig, and it was a workout! But it was a lot of fun."
For years now, Chatsworth Ford has been the only new car dealership in Murray County. Jon serves as general manager and Terry is the owner. But the Chatsworth location has not been the father-son team's only rodeo.
"In 2003, Dad purchased another Ford dealership in McMinnville, Tennessee, and we had that store all the way up to about 2018," Jon said. "We sold it because we wanted to consolidate back here (in Murray County). I've seen this building and this dealership evolve for 30 years. We still have people working now who were working back then. We have a lot of tenure here, which I value. I value consistency, and we also have a lot of great techs.
"Our office staff includes Gail Amos, who was here even before Terry bought the store back in 1990. She had retired and does part-time stuff for us."
The company's "F & I guy" (finance and insurance), Roger Hobbs, is "well known in these parts," Jon noted.
"We don't set up insurance much anymore, we verify insurance," Jon explained. "The lending industry has changed over the years, and there have been unique challenges the last 13 months. He had retired, been here 25 or 26 years, but has come back and has been real good."
Jon was asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the car business.
"Where do I start?" he began. "Consumer confidence. Everything over the past 13 months has affected consumer confidence, and it's not just COVID-related. The biggest challenges are that new car production is down. Everyone is having those issues. That has affected the wholesale value of vehicles, but has given us a little bit of an edge as dealers because we're always trying to get customers the best deal. Wholesale values have gone up all across the board everywhere, so it's a unique challenge."
There have been delays in new car production, as well.
"Michigan still runs the auto business," Jon pointed out. "A lot of corporate headquarters are there, and a lot of the parts are manufactured there and in several states that have lockdown restrictions due to COVID. Those issues have resulted in delays in getting those parts made. There is a shortage in microchips -- they go in everything now, especially car computers -- and demand is very high. You have manufacturers who are building cars without those in them, then storing them until they get in a shipment. They'll put the chips in, then send them to the dealers."
Getting your car
The dealership can "remote deliver" vehicles after a customer has shopped online; however, Jon added, most of the time clients like to "finish the deal" in the local office.
"People are being a little bit cautious, but the (interest) rates are still very good," he noted. "Our customers are getting letters from their credit unions -- whether it's Comtrust, Tennessee Valley, Georgia United -- (at) 1.9 (%) for 2020 vehicles on up, which is a heck of a deal. Ford Credit has low interest rates as well, as low as zero % in some cases. It's been really good."
Knowing car dealers are sometimes viewed in a negative light makes Jon want to dispel that perception.
"I pride myself in transparency for our deals, especially with our pricing online," he said. "There's a lot of deceptive pricing out there, and that's unfortunate. My goal is to not have deceptive pricing online … people buy what they want. There is still excitement in this business; I wish we saw more of it. Sometimes people will have to buy because they're having car issues, or it's just time to buy. But those times when people are excited to buy are more fun for everybody."
Jon believes "We're getting some of that back. We have exciting products, such as the Bronco Sport -- which has already been here and sold very well -- and it's amazing when people come in and look at that car and say, 'Wow, that is a great car! Finally they're something that's speaking my language!' We're getting more off-road enthusiasts, and more aggressive styling. You think, 'I could drive it off-road if I had to.' People really aren't doing that, but it's a look people have been wanting."
He also believes a big part of his job is "all about educating customers."
"Every dealer has a different selling approach, and every manufacturer has different vehicles," Jon said. "A lot of customers are already there, and know what to expect. The ones that are shopping we try to help understand the way we do business. We try to be consistent with what we do and transparent with our deals. We have to be advocates for the customer.
"As long as it enhances the ownership experience, I think that's what it's all about."
'The fine balance'
Terry took a break from participating in an online auction, and was asked the greatest change in the car business during his career spanning several decades.
"The transformation of the power train," he asserted. "I say that because the traditional fuels -- gas and diesel applications -- (have been transitioned to) hybrids. Now we're seeing our first evolution of Fords to electric cars … The Mustang is every bit as good, if not better in some areas, than the Tesla (electric car). The next evolution has already come in the F-150s, because they have the hybrid in them already. What's so nice about the F-150 is that it also doubles as a generator."
Ford has gone "pure electric" in its manufacturing of the Mustang Mach E and some F-150 pickup trucks, and the Transit Van will have an electric version as well.
Terry said the "winner" in the car competition of the future will be the model that is "intuitive and has interior room, but without so much technology that the average driver is overwhelmed."
"I think that's going to be the fine balance," he mused. "The winner is going to be the one that can produce the electric, or hybrid, vehicle with equipment that doesn't have to necessarily be so technically intuitive that the average buyer doesn't understand the functionality of the vehicle. Because that will lead to distracted driving."
Ford is trying to maximize fuel economy, Terry pointed out.
"It's environmentally proactive, and I agree with that 100%," he said. "The reality that everyone has to grasp is that battery technology and electric technology is good; the only exception is the carbon footprint of batteries is terrible, absolutely terrible. What's it take to build them? Precious metals are in them, and disposing of them afterwards (is problematic). If we all of a sudden woke up one day and we were a complete electric society with our vehicles, it would be a worse catastrophe than what we deal with in nuclear waste.
"That's where the balance is gotta come, and people have to realize that in the future. So if vehicles can still be built, oil is a very good commodity. It burns a lot safer, a lot more efficiently. If you get behind a vehicle built in the 1970s or even the '90s, it will about choke you. But if you get behind (today's) vehicles, it's a much cleaner burn. So that's where I believe you're seeing a lot of improvements on what (manufacturers) have been able to do through emissions and proper burn in the engines."
Best for the consumer, cars are safer now across the board, Terry states.
"I believe everybody agrees to that -- airbag technology, seat-belt technology, crumple zones in vehicles -- they've done a very good job," he said. "Americans are not a mass-transit society outside some of the big cities. That propels automobile manufacturers to choose to improve what they're doing. I think Ford has really done a great job thrusting themselves into the future while still being able to build for the present."
The Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the Mach-E Mustang
Jon Kidd said news about the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid pickup truck is getting around.
"I've had so many people come in and talk to me about it," he said. "We're talking about a hybrid F-150 with an EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6, which is a great engine -- the best we have as far as towing capability. But it's not a V-8, and people have a hard time wrapping their head around two less cylinders, but more power. And now we have an EcoBoost mated with hybrid technology where it's using pure electric drive in certain situations."
The recent polar vortex storm in Texas that knocked out power for millions of people gave Ford Motor Co. an opportunity, Jon said.
"Ford dealers in Texas were loaning out their trucks to people, and there was an article I saw on Fox News where someone plugged the truck into their home because it had an on-board generator, and they were able to get everything (electrical) working again," he reported. "Based on that article alone, I've had a lot of random people coming in and saying, 'I want to look at that truck.' I retailed one to a friend of mine up in McMinnville (Tennessee), and he referenced the same (news item) … There's also a lot of safety features and 'drivability' features. We have three or four of them on the way (to the dealership)."
The new Mustang Mach-E is another entry into the electric car field, and is drawing stares on Chatsworth thoroughfares. After Jon took a freelance reporter for a spin -- taking the car up to 60 mph in less than four seconds -- he then let him drive it. His first comment upon exiting the vehicle was "Wow!"
Jon laughed and said, "I get that a lot! When someone comes on the lot and I offer to take them for a ride in it, they say, 'Oh no, I'm not in the market for that.' But I tell them it's not for sale -- yet."
The new Mach-E, which unlike Mustangs of the past has four doors, also has an automatic braking system and an onboard computer screen that can at first seem daunting.
"It's a lot of fun to drive," Terry Kidd said, explaining that more battery-powering stations in the future will be conducive to helping people transition to electric vehicles.
Chatsworth Ford basics
Location: 2790 Highway 76
Phone: (706) 222-4990
On the web: chatsworthford.com, Facebook.com/ChatsworthFord
