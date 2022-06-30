The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces that the popular Second Saturday events continue on Saturday, July 9.
The Wright Hotel in Chatsworth and the Chatsworth Depot/Caboose will offer free, fun and fascinating tours from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tours at the depot feature railroad artifacts and pictures as well as samples and tools from the local talc industry.
Murray County is the only place in Georgia where talc is mined — and has been since Indian times.
This, the last of five railroad stations that once served Murray County, was constructed in 1905. Efforts to preserve Chatsworth’s oldest building began in 1989.
Located on First Avenue, these pieces of history remind us that railroads built America and completely altered the course of Murray County’s history.
And, the railroad is still important. Wesley Barrell, manager of the Appalachian Regional Inland Port at Crandall, will be on hand during the opening to tell how railroads affect our lives today. His presentation will begin at 2 p.m.
The Wright Hotel opened in 1910 and was operated for more than three decades by the Thomas Wright family.
Other operators leased the structure into the 1960s and it’s been open for tours by the historical society since the 1980s.
Today the hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in Chatsworth, has an impressive collection of period furniture, Chatsworth photographs and examples of Native American arts and crafts.
Highlights of the Second Saturday opening will include the continued exhibition of folk paintings done by the late Mrs. Nannie Lou Brewer Arthur of Crandall, an extensive display of artifacts from the famous Keith Store at Tennga and a newly revamped nurse’s station featuring items from Mrs. Katherine Wright Raine’s long career as a public health nurse in Dalton and on the Indian reservations of the Southwest. Local retired nurse Susan Longley, who serves on the Hotel Committee, has given the display a facelift for the summer.
The book room in the hotel garage will again be open for those who need some summer reading materials.
Used hardbacks are $1 each and paperbacks 5/$1. A few records, tapes and videos are also in the sale, along with a select number of vintage books at special prices.
There is no admission charge for tours, but donations will be accepted.
First National Community Bank, Dr. John Robison, Bradley Ace Hardware, Peeples Funeral Home, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal and Murray County’s elected officials are sponsors for Second Saturday.
All proceeds go to the continued preservation and maintenance of these structures, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Various publications and historical society items will be available for purchase as well.
For more information, call Ted Yarbrough at (706) 695-2155, Jan McNeill at (706) 695-4313 or Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. Check the properties out on Facebook, too.
