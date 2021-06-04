Chatsworth library moving to phase four reopening on Monday

Phase four of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System reopening plan will begin with real-time testing from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 25, at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library. During those dates, the public can visit ngrl.org or call (706) 695-4200 to schedule an appointment for indoor book browsing or express computing. The outdoor book return service will reopen soon.
On Monday, June 7, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library will move to phase four service, joining the Calhoun-Gordon and Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library branches. Phase four allows entry into library buildings with access to the library stacks with a few restrictions. We will quickly move to phase five in the coming days. In phase five, library buildings are open to the public who may freely access the stacks without restrictions and use most services, with limitations on the number of patrons in the building and/or amount of time they may stay in the building.
Library visitors will follow library system COVID-19 safety protocols. Curbside service will continue at all branches until further notice.
Chatsworth schedule
• Monday to Friday daily curbside service, 10 a.m. to noon
• Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment browsing and computer use, 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m.
