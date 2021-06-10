A Chatsworth man has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges after a wreck Sunday evening on Dawnville Road in Whitfield County that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old Dalton man.
Domingo Tercero Loarca, 22, of 294 Shawn Lane, was also charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, failure to report an accident resulting in death, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, hit and run, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. He was in the Whitfield County jail Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, a Georgia State Patrol public information officer said that at 7:38 p.m. Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton was asked to investigate a crash on Dawnville Road at Groves Drive.
"The preliminary investigation shows a black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Dawnville Road and crossed the center line, striking a maroon Chevrolet S-10 head-on," the statement said. "After impact, the driver of the Toyota Corolla left the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10, Mr. Edward W. Jones, 59, (of Dalton) suffered fatal injuries."
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is helping with this investigation.
