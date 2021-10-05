Chatsworth man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide for June wreck

A Chatsworth man has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree vehicular homicide and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane for a June wreck that killed a 67-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman.
Casey Zane Ashlock, 28, of 171 Acorn Drive, was booked into the Murray County jail Thursday by the sheriff’s office. He was released that day on a $4,500 bond.
According to a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, on June 26 at around 4:56 p.m. Ashlock was driving a 2011 Ford Edge south on Georgia 225 near Skylark Drive. Christine Dianne Lowe was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry north on Georgia 225.
Ashlock "crossed the double yellow line and struck" the front of the Camry with the front of his vehicle, the report said. After the "initial impact," the Edge "rotated clockwise and left the roadway off the east shoulder, facing northwest," striking a Department of Transportation sign with the rear of its driver's side "before coming to a final rest."
The Camry "was pushed backwards from the initial impact and rotated clockwise before leaving the roadway off the west shoulder," striking a culvert with its front and coming to "a final rest," according to the report.
"The first area of impact was in the northbound traffic lane of Georgia 225 and was determined by roadway scars, skid marks from (the Camry), roadway debris, (Ashlock's) statement and the witness' statement," the report said.
"The second area of impact was off the east shoulder of Georgia 225 and was determined by tire tracks in the grass, a fluid trail in the grass and damage to the road sign. The third area of impact was off the west shoulder of Georgia 225 and was determined by roadway scars, a fluid trail and (the Camry's) final rest."
The report said Ashlock "stated that he looked off the roadway into the woods when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the car head-on."
The report said the witness said Ashlock's vehicle "almost hit him head-on and that he had to pull into the grass to keep from getting hit as he was directly in front of (the Camry) traveling northbound." The report said the witness said he saw the Edge strike the Camry head-on in his rear view mirror.
The report said Lowe was declared dead at the scene and that Ashlock and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to Hamilton Medical Center.
The report said "Ashlock's blood returned negative for drugs or alcohol."
