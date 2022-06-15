A Chatsworth man was sentenced to one year in prison followed by 19 years probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to Murray County court records.
Aaron Elexander Patterson, 48 at the time of the incident in February, pleaded guilty in Murray County Superior Court. Attempted murder and terroristic threats and acts charges were dropped.
According to a Chatsworth Police Department case report, on Feb. 9 around 8:18 a.m. officers were sent to a local roofing company because of a reported assault. While they were on the way, 911 dispatch told them a man, age 50, had been struck in the head with a clawhammer and the suspect left in a white Ford Mustang.
When an officer arrived, several people were standing outside. One said "an Aaron Patterson had struck (another man) in the head with a hammer and had left the scene and that (the other man) was already en route to Advent/Murray hospital emergency room."
Two officers remained at the scene and one left for the hospital.
At the hospital, the man who had been struck said that on Friday, Feb. 4, "he and Aaron Patterson rode back to work from a job site in the same vehicle. Mr. Patterson was the driver and (the other man) was the passenger in the vehicle. (The man) stated that when they got back to their shop he got in his vehicle and went home. (He) stated that he called his supervisor ... and told him that Mr. Patterson had the keys to the company's vehicle and that there were still tools in the back seat."
The man "stated that between that Friday and the following Monday an oscillator, which is some type of tool they use on job sites, had come up missing from inside the vehicle. (The man) stated that he believed Mr. Patterson had taken the tool being as he had the keys to the vehicle. (The man) stated that Mr. Patterson did not come to work on Monday so on this date when Mr. Patterson came to work an argument ensued between him and Mr. Patterson. (He) stated during the argument Mr. Patterson struck him in the mouth with a closed fist."
The man said "he went out the door into the parking lot to get away from Mr. Patterson and Mr. Patterson followed him outside. (He) stated that Mr. Patterson reached into his tool belt that was laying on the ground and pulled out a clawhammer and stated, 'I'm going to kill you, you're going to die today.' (The man) stated that Mr. Patterson then struck him in the top of the head with the hammer."
A witness said a third man "came running over and pushed Mr. Patterson down while (the other man) went and got in his vehicle to go to the hospital and Mr. Patterson got in his vehicle and left the scene."
Officers went to Patterson's home and one called him on his cellphone and got him to come out. They arrested him. They took a hammer and the blood-stained gloves and ball cap the victim was wearing into evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.