Chatsworth man's death ruled a result of meth intoxication

The death of a Chatsworth man whose body was found in Gordon County earlier this year has been ruled "an accidental death as a result of methamphetamine intoxication" following a toxicology report by the state crime lab, according to Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris.
The body of Caleb Nathaniel Smith, 21, was found on Feb. 2 by a person in a "poorly drained, heavily overgrown area," between the Sugar Valley and Hill City communities, according to a February press release from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
Family members reported Smith missing to the sheriff's office on Jan. 16 after his automobile and personal items were found at a truck stop in Resaca.
That press release said the "autopsy revealed no indications of violence or evidence of foul play" and investigators were awaiting the toxicology report.
According to the website WebMD.com, which focuses on health news and information, methamphetamine is a power stimulant, and meth intoxication, or being high meth, is characterized by symptoms including high energy, less need to sleep, rapid heart rate or breathing and a high body temperature and sweating.
