Chatsworth motorcycle rider dies in Whitfield County wreck on Friday

A Chatsworth man died Friday following an accident involving three vehicles on Cleveland Highway at Dietzen Way on Friday.
Harlin Brian Manis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Coroner's records and a Georgia State Patrol accident report say Manis was born in 1991.
According to the accident report, a red 2015 Volvo S60 driven by Trevin Deon Webb, of Calhoun, "was turning left from Dietzen Way attempting to travel south on" Cleveland Highway around 7:25 p.m.
Manis, riding a 2001 Honda VT750 motorcycle, was traveling north on Cleveland Highway, in the left lane.
The report says Webb "failed to yield" and pulled in front of Manis "causing a collision." The report indicates the motorcycle struck the Volvo on its left side.
A separate report says that Manis was then struck as he lay in the roadway by a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen.
The report says the accident has been turned over to the State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
