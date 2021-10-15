Chatsworth native killed during U.S. Marine Corps training exercise

A Chatsworth native serving in the U.S. Marine Corps was killed in a training incident earlier this month.
Lance Cpl. Jonothan Franklin Barnette "died after sustaining a small arms gunshot wound, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, while conducting training during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 1-22," according to 1st Lt. Sydney E. Murkins, engagements officer with Communications & Strategy Operations with the 2nd Marine Division. He was 24.
Barnette, a rifleman with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 2nd Marine Division, was pronounced dead "at approximately 6:30 p.m." at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, according to Murkins..
“Lance Cpl. Barnette was an invaluable member of our team, and our deepest condolences go out to Jonothan’s family, friends and loved ones," said Lt. Col. Charles Nash, commanding officer, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines. "We extend our full support during this very difficult time.”
The cause of the incident is still under investigation and the Marine Corps is "cooperating with appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation," Murkins said.
Barnette enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2018 and attended recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, in June 2019, according to Murkins.
Barnette''s awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
He is survived by his wife Savannah; a daughter, Kenleigh; and parents Robin Hayes of Chatsworth and Frank Barnette of Mississippi, among other survivors.
According to WRCBtv in Chattanooga, "Over the weekend, Savannah Barnette found out she is having a little boy and decided to name him Jonothan Franklin Barnette Jr. after his father. 'We plan on doing everything we can to make sure the baby knows him as well as he could have,' she added."
A gofundme page has been set up to support Jonothan Barnette's family (https://tinyurl.com/4fvrprfx).
According to an obituary, a service to celebrate the life of Jonothan Barnette will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel in Dalton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He will be buried in Ponders Murray Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
