The Chatsworth City Park will be on “island time” as Murray Arts Council (MAC) hosts the second Chatsworth Ukulele Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 7 p.m.
Grab your grass skirt, Hawaiian shirt and ukulele for a day of music and fun. Admission is free. The event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. Bring a chair or blanket. Food vendors will be present.
The finale of the Ukulele Festival is the final concert of MAC’s Summer Concert Series, featuring Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps, at 7 p.m. MAC’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Mohawk Industries.
Kirk Jones, of Huntsville, Alabama, opens the concert at 7 p.m. He calls himself a professional “FUNsician.” Jones will also lead a workshop and sing-alongs at the festival.
The Von Wamps, from Chattanooga, headline the concert. The Von Wamps feature the talents of Lou, Lynn and Daniel Wamp — yes, they are related. This group takes audiences on a musical journey crossing genres and generations. The Von Wamps perform an eclectic and high-spirited mix of their compositions and a constantly-evolving set list from folk, swing, jazz, country, rock and bluegrass, played with the flair and harmony only achieved by people from the same gene pool.
“Having both the Chatsworth Ukulele Festival and our last summer concert on the same day feels like the finale of a fireworks display — at the end, you give everything you’ve got to wow the crowd,” said Lori McDaniel, MAC president. “Audiences will enjoy performances by ukulele artists and groups. We have an opportunity for everyone to be part of the act our uke open mic signup. If you are not a ‘spotlight’ person, you can just sit back and strum and sing during our sing-alongs and workshops.”
Attendees will enjoy performances by Jones; The Lisa Webb-Bob Tigert Ukulele Duo from Nashville, Tennessee; The Ukuloonies from Fort Motte, South Carolina; The West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble; and Chatsworth’s own Jim Pankey.
“We are so excited to announce that the legendary Petey Mack will be at the Chatsworth Ukulele Festival!” Pankey said. “The incredible talent that will be performing — Lisa Webb and Bob Tigert, Kirk Jones, the Ukuloonies and West Georgia Uke Ensemble — will attract uke lovers from all over. Our last uke festival was pre-COVID and attracted ukulele enthusiasts from seven states!”
Pete McCarty, better known as Petey Mack, fell in love with the ukulele nine years ago and his life was forever changed. The ukulele brings together his two passions, the love of people and the love of music. For the past four years, he has inspired countless ukulele players with his arrangements and teaching. Mack is well-known for his group sing-alongs which both encourage and motivate players to have the self-confidence to perform.
There will also be workshops at the festival, one being a ukulele restringing workshop — a very useful skill for a ukulele player. MAC will provide songbooks for the sing-alongs. The generous sponsors have provided a variety of raffle items and door prizes.
For more information, visit Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.