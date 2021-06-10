Chatsworth woman charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI (less safe)

A Chatsworth woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI (less safe) and other charges after a wreck early Wednesday morning on Mill Creek Road in Murray County that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old Chatsworth woman.
Whitney Danielle Thomas, 17, of 48 Will Evans Road, was also charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with furnishing/purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and seat belts violation.
In a statement, a Georgia State Patrol public information officer said that at 5:27 a.m. Georgia State Patrol Post 43 Calhoun was asked to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Mill Creek Road.
"A white 2011 Ford F-150 (4-door) was traveling west on Mill Creek Road negotiating a left curve," according to the statement. "The Ford F-150 exited onto the north shoulder and struck several trees with its passenger side. The right rear passenger, Ms. Emmerie Grace Kilpatrick, 19, (of Chatsworth) suffered fatal injuries. Alcohol was involved in this crash and seat belts were not in use."
