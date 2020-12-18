Chatsworth's Childers elected to North Georgia's Student Government Association

Grace Childers of Chatsworth has been elected to serve in the University of North Georgia's unified Student Government Association as campus senator, a role included in SGA's legislative branch. Childers is a student on UNG's Dahlonega campus.
Jelma Flores-Mota will serve as the university's first unified SGA president, and UNG's Blue Ridge Campus is launching SGA for the first time this fall.
Each campus has a vice president.
The legislative branch features elected and commissioned senators. The 19 elected senators plus a senate chair represent UNG's colleges and campuses. One senator each represents the College of Arts & Letters, College of Education, College of Health Sciences & Professions, Institute of Environmental and Spatial Analysis, Mike Cottrell College of Business, College of Science & Mathematics and University College. The other 12 senators represent the five campuses. Blue Ridge and Cumming have one each, Oconee has two and Dahlonega and Gainesville each has four.
Commissioned senators are appointed to represent specific populations. They include commuters, the Corps of Cadets, dual-enrolled students, first-year experience, fraternity and sorority life, international students, LGBTQIA, multicultural, residential, student-athletes, students with disabilities, student organizations, transfer, and veteran and adult learners. Freshmen make up the First-Year Senate.
Campus governance features three elected officers to manage communications, election and finance on each campus. These officers and campus senators govern the daily operations such as new club approval, mini-grants and budgets.
