Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 94F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 21, 2022 @ 2:05 pm
The city of Chatsworth's Fourth of July fireworks display begins after dark on Saturday, July 2, at the Murray County Recreation Department.
The event is free.
