Chattanooga Area Food Bank looks to expand Dalton operations; agency is seeking a $3 million grant to buy and renovate warehouse

One-third of the food distributed by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is distributed in nine Northwest Georgia counties: Whitfield, Murray, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Walker.
"Last year, with help from our partner agencies, we distributed 6,357,778 pounds of groceries into this region," said Melanie Hammontree, director or development for the food bank.
The food bank partners with 83 agencies in Northwest Georgia, 38 in Whitfield County, to provide 118 programs that serve families struggling with hunger.
"According to Feeding America, it is projected that 64,970 individuals are food insecure in these nine Northwest Georgia counties," said Hammontree.
The food bank's Dalton warehouse on South Hamilton Street is its hub for Northwest Georgia, distributing food to agencies in all nine counties. The food bank is now partnering with Whitfield County and the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority to apply for a $3 million community development block grant (CDBG) from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development that would allow the food bank to buy that building, renovate it and expand the food bank's operations in Northwest Georgia.
Hammontree said she has been told they will find out "by mid-December" whether the grant is approved.
The county would administer the grant.
"We are very happy to partner with the food bank on this project, which will allow them to better serve the residents of Whitfield County and all of Northwest Georgia," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Hammontree said having a permanent location would allow the food bank to "provide better access to fresh and healthy food options like produce and dairy, provide better food stability with a more customized distribution experience, and expand operations to increase community engagement in the fight against hunger."
Hammontree said the Department of Community Affairs has made CDBG funding opportunities available to local governments to help the nine Georgia food banks improve their facilities.
"This funding is specifically designated for preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19," she said. "The nine Georgia food banks which serve all 159 counties in Georgia have experienced a dramatic increase in demand due to COVID-19. To continue the response to COVID-19 and prepare for future surges or events, additional physical capacity is needed by the food banks."
She said the planned improvements include:
• Increased capacity for refrigerated and freezer storage for perishables and frozen products.
• An increase in dry storage from 7,600 to 9,600 square feet.
• The addition of three dock doors to provide improved shipping and receiving.
• Space for volunteers and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach.
City of Refuge Dalton is one of the agencies in Whitfield County that works with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to serve local residents. City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
"In our efforts at City of Refuge Dalton to serve children, families, individuals and senior adults who are struggling with food insecurities, our partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank has been vital," said Van Smith, City of Refuge Dalton's director of operations.
"They help us connect to food opportunities from the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), local farmers and food retailers," said Smith. "Pedro Avila from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank works closely with our agency and has been a tremendous help in all aspects of our food bank. We also house occasionally and work with Letisia Garcia-Sanchez who provides services to people who need to sign up for SNAP and other benefit programs."
"We regularly use their Dalton warehouse as a pickup location, which provides a great convenience for us," Smith said. "We are very excited about their expansion of the Dalton warehouse because of the increased availability of food items and the potential for a larger variety in our local area. They are a wonderful organization, and we are blessed to partner with them as we work together to fight against hunger in our community."
