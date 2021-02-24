With over 7,000 people facing hunger due to COVID-19 in Murray County, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank held its first monthly mobile pantry there on Jan. 9.
Holding fresh potatoes, carrots, strawberries, onions, pumpkin bread and boxes of shelf-stable items, trucks arrived at 7 a.m. to begin setting up for the 9 a.m. distribution.
These “just in time” deliveries provide nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables, which are an important part of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission, ensuring that the organization is not only feeding, but also nourishing the community. By 1 p.m., almost 1,000 families had been served.
“Murray County has seen a 40% increase in food insecurity due to COVID-19,” said Melanie Hammontree, director of development for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves Whitfield and Murray counties. “These monthly mobile pantries in Murray County will provide the needed nourishment individuals, families and children need to live and thrive.”
Murray County High School’s varsity boys basketball team and the Chatsworth Lions Club volunteered, along with food bank staff who worked tirelessly to make sure all 1,448 adults and 907 children were served.
“We’re excited to take a step forward in solving hunger with these monthly mobile pantries in Murray County,” Hammontree said.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, serves 20 counties across Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.
