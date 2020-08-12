The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves Murray and Whitfield counties, welcomes three new members to its 2020-2021 Board of Directors: Mercedes Bartow, president, 370 Consulting Group; Peterson Hostetler, financial advisor, UBS Financial Services; and Rachael Sauceman, head of strategic initiatives, Full Media (associate board chair).
The board is led for the second year in a row by James L. Catanzaro Jr., shareholder and chair of the business and nonprofit sections at Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.
Other board officers include First Vice Chair Frank Hughes, executive vice president, investor relations, SmartBank; Second Vice Chair Celeste Bandy Weaver, vice president of finance and regulatory affairs, Ringgold Telephone Co.; Treasurer Phil Harris, chief financial officer, Kelly Automotive Group, Chattanooga Brewing Co. and Southern Honda Powersports; Secretary Jennifer Cookston, controller, Baylor School.
“With the support of our board of directors, we can continue finding innovative ways to navigate the pandemic and serve our community,” said Mark Hilling, interim president and chief executive officer of the food bank. “The path ahead will be challenging, but our board represents a cross section of backgrounds and experience to inform our work to help people facing hunger.”
“The Chattanooga Area Food Bank provides an essential service to our community, especially during this time,” Catanzaro said. “Staff and volunteers put the mission of the food bank into action, and, as board members, we are proud to support them. Recovering will take all of us, board member or not, contributing. With $1 helping to provide four meals, anyone can make an impact in the fight against hunger.”
The 2020-21 terms are effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Chattanooga Area Food Bank 2020-21 Board of Directors
• Celeste Bandy Weaver, vice president of finance and regulatory affairs, Ringgold Telephone Co. (Second Vice Chair)
• Mercedes Bartow, president, 370 Consulting Group
• Bill Buchanan, editor, WRCB-TV
• James L. Catanzaro Jr., shareholder and chair, business and nonprofit sections at Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. (board chairman)
• Jennifer Cookston, controller, Baylor School (secretary)
• Matt Evans of Dalton, founding and lead pastor, Rock Bridge Community Church
• Megan Flynn, vice president, talent and culture, Tennessee Valley Authority
• Phil Harris, Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Automotive Group, Chattanooga Brewing Co. and Southern Honda Powersports (treasurer)
• Morgan Hopkins, human resources director, Tennessee Valley Authority
• Peterson Hostetler, financial advisor, UBS Financial Services
• Frank Hughes, executive vice president, investor relations, SmartBank (first vice chair)
• Betsey Kirk McCall, executive vice president, market strategy and corporate operations, Tennessee Valley Public Power Association Inc.
• Rachael Sauceman, head of strategic initiatives, Full Media (associate board chair)
• Daniel Yim of Dalton, president, Kobayashi Consumer Products LLC
