Michael Makale Benning, 24, of Chattanooga, was sentenced Tuesday in Whitfield County Superior Court for four counts of felony fleeing to elude a police officer, one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and one count of driving on a revoked license.
Judge Scott Minter presided over the sentencing hearing and sentenced Benning to 21 years to serve in the Georgia Department of Corrections ... . Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy represented the state, and Assistant Public Defender William Moses represented Benning.
The trial was June 26-27. The evidence established that Benning fled from officers on I-75 at speeds exceeding 120 mph and that he drove recklessly while doing so. State Trooper Joseph Elsberry ended Benning’s flight by performing a precision immobilization technique maneuver to protect the lives of others on the road.
After crashing his vehicle, Benning fled into the nearby woods, where Gordon County deputies conducted a manhunt and found Benning hiding behind a tree. Elsberry found in Benning’s vehicle a large amount of marijuana, consistent with the intent to distribute it, and learned that Benning’s driver’s license was revoked at the time.
Prior story from June 27
Michael Makale Benning, 24, of Chattanooga, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon by a Whitfield County jury of four counts of felony fleeing to elude a police officer and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter presided over the trial and set sentencing for July 11 at 1:30 p.m. Benning faces 10 years in prison on each of the four felony fleeing to elude charges, an additional 10 years for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and an additional year for driving while license revoked. Benning has previously been convicted of possession with intent to distribute a schedule 4 controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and also has a pending fleeing to elude charge in East Ridge, Tennessee.
Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy represented the state, and Will Moses and Micah Gates of the Public Defender’s Office represented Benning.
Evidence was presented from Monday to Tuesday. Eddy called eight witnesses and presented 15 exhibits, including dash cam footage from pursuing law enforcement vehicles and numerous pictures of wrecked vehicles.
The evidence established that on the evening of Sept. 22, 2022, Benning fled from a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75 southbound in Catoosa County into Whitfield County, where he was pursued by Georgia State Patrol Trooper Joseph Elsberry and another officer. While fleeing, Benning exceeded speeds of 120 mph and drove recklessly, putting other motorists on the interstate at risk of receiving serious bodily injury.
To protect the lives of others on the road, Elsberry brought Benning’s flight to an end by performing a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, causing both Benning and Elsberry to crash. Despite having two broken ribs and a collapsed lung as a result of the crash, Elsberry was able to exit his vehicle and correctly identify Benning as he fled into the nearby woods.
Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and conducted a manhunt for Benning in the woods where he was found by Deputy Gavin Phillips and Capt. Dylan Nicholas. A search of Benning’s vehicle revealed he was in possession of a large amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute it. After receiving treatment at Hamilton Medical Center, Elsberry made a full recovery.
Benning was taken into custody after being found guilty and will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.
