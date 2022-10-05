Editor's note: This story contains language some readers may find offensive.
Ronald Andrew Henry, 38, formerly of 3331 Pinewood Avenue-B, Chattanooga, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of child molestation and one count of public indecency and was sentenced to serve a total of 38 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the maximum allowable for those offenses.
Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks presided over the trial and sentenced Henry after the verdicts were received. Jury selection had occurred on Monday and the case had been tried to the jury during the past two days. Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer presented the state’s case with assistance from the lead investigator, Sgt. Jacob Burger of the Dalton Police Department. Local attorney Jerry Moncus represented the defendant.
Burger sought arrest warrants for Henry for two separate incidents of exposing his penis to members of the public. Henry first was seen by four teenage girls on July 14, 2021, at the Dalton Mall near the Chick-fil-A entrance. The teenagers were able to take photographs and two short videos of their interaction with Henry. Two of the girls were underage (13 and 14). The girls called the police and Officer Richard Cook with the Dalton Police Department responded. Burger was given the case later as a member of the criminal investigations division.
Burger picked up a second case on Henry after Henry was seen exposing himself at the Hobby Lobby two days later. A concerned citizen followed him to a local business nearby and secured evidence from the establishment to identify the car Henry was driving. Burger made the connection to both cases through the two vehicles that Henry was driving during these incidents.
At trial, Kenemer called nine witnesses. Henry testified on his behalf, but did not call any other witnesses or present any evidence.
During the trial, while Burger was testifying, the defendant stood and called Burger a liar. The jury had to be sent out to the jury room while order was restored. Wilbanks revoked Henry’s bond and had him taken into custody but the trial was able to resume shortly thereafter.
Wilbanks sentenced Henry as a habitual felon under Georgia law given that he has three prior felony convictions in Tennessee. Henry’s first felony conviction was for burglary of a business in 2006 followed by additional convictions for burglary and theft in 2007. Georgia law requires that upon a fourth felony conviction the court sentence the defendant to the maximum term provided by law and that any portion of that sentence ordered to be served in confinement must be served without the possibility of parole.
Child molestation carries a maximum of 19 years in confinement followed by a mandatory one year on probation to facilitate the transition back into the community, registration as a sex offender and other conditions. Wilbanks could have legally probated more than one year and reduced the prison time accordingly but declined to do so. Public indecency is a misdemeanor carrying up to 12 months to serve. That time will run concurrently with the child molestation charges.
The jury was composed of 10 women and two men and they deliberated for approximately 45 to 50 minutes. Four of the jurors remained in the courtroom once excused and were present when Wilbanks handed down the sentence.
