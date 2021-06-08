Chick-fil-A 'assessing' Dalton restaurants for possible renovations

Chick-fil-A Inc. said it is looking at renovations at both of its Dalton stores but can't confirm any specifics at this time.
"We are always evaluating the ways in which we can best serve our guests great food with remarkable service, and with that mindset often comes renovations," the company said in a statement. "We are currently assessing Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall and Chick-fil-A Dalton’s future growth, and while we hope to share an update on renovations soon, we do not have anything to confirm at the moment."
Chick-fil-A has stores in the Dalton Mall and at 1517 W. Walnut Ave. near I-75.
Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946. Its specialty is chicken sandwiches. According to the company's website, it has more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.