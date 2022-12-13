Dalton’s latest Chick-fil-A was bustling with activity Monday.
Chick-fil-A North Dalton, as the company calls it, is on Glenwood Avenue in the same shopping center as America’s Thrift Store and opened Thursday.
“This isn’t the easiest shopping center to get into and out of,” said Dalton resident Fransisco Valdez. “But the Chick-fil-A keeps the drive-thru line moving really well.”
Dalton resident Isaac Holbert is the operator of the Chick-fil-A, which is Dalton’s third, according to a press release from the company.
“Holbert will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses,” according to the press release.
Holbert’s first job was at Chick-fil-A in Calhoun, his hometown, where he met his wife, Hannah, as fellow team members, the press release said.
“With a passion for service, Holbert held various management roles at Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country, tallying over a decade of experience before serving as an operator for three years in Sioux City, Iowa,” the press release said. “In 2015, Holbert returned home to North Georgia, where he was the operator for three years at Chick-fil-A Walnut Square Mall, now known as the Dalton Mall.”
In 2018, Holbert became the operator of Chick-fil-A Dalton at 1517 W. Walnut Ave. near I-75, “where he has worked alongside several family members, including his wife, brother-in-law, niece and nephew,” the press release said.
That restaurant closed on Nov. 27 for a complete rebuild. It is slated to reopen in 2023.
“Over 100 team members from Chick-fil-A Dalton will be temporarily relocating during the remodel to serve guests at Chick-fil-A North Dalton, and the new restaurant has created approximately 45 additional full- and part-time jobs,” the press release said.
“I am most looking forward to creating a positive, lasting impact on our community that means so much to me and my family,” Holbert said in the press release. “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to give back and inspire future leaders through our restaurant’s work.”
“In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant,” the press release said. “These funds will be distributed to partners in the Greater Dalton area to aid in the fight against hunger.”
The press release said the restaurant will take part in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, which “redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.”
“The restaurant will partner with Dalton’s Greater Works to provide food for individuals experiencing homelessness,” the press release said.
And the restaurant will recognize “100 local heroes making an impact in the Dalton area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.”
The restaurant is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.