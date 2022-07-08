Dalton will get a third Chick-fil-A restaurant.
“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Dalton in late 2022/early 2023,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
The company did not say where the restaurant will be. But Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen confirmed the county building inspector’s office issued a building permit for the restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Jensen said the site is on Glenwood Avenue “near Hardee’s restaurant in the former parking lot of Food City.”
“We look forward to this popular restaurant expanding the number of locations in Whitfield County, especially in this growing retail area of north Glenwood Avenue, which is home to many other restaurants and stores,” Jensen said.
There are currently two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dalton, one at 1517 W. Walnut Ave., near the I-75 interchange, and the other in the Dalton Mall at 816 Walnut Square Blvd.
The mall location recently added a drive-thru lane and completed an interior renovation. The company said last year it is also planning a renovation of the site on West Walnut Avenue.
Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946. Its specialty is chicken sandwiches. According to the company’s website, it has more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
