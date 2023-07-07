It's on the National Register of Historic Places, twice.
It's been voted the "most recognized landmark" in all of Northwest Georgia more than once.
It's been home to a couple of hundred people.
It was built well over 200 years ago by a leader of the Cherokee Nation, and tens of thousands of people have visited it in the last 65 years.
Of course, we're talking about the Chief Vann House in Spring Place at the intersection of Ga. Highways 225 and 52A. It was and is still the "Showplace of the Cherokee Nation."
On a scorching hot day in July 1958 the Vann House was dedicated and opened as a museum to tell the story of the amazing people who first called it home in 1805. The Vann family, of mixed Cherokee and Scottish ancestry, were quite simply the wealthiest folks around, and built a house that proved it.
The plantation operated by the father, James Vann, and his son Joseph, was on par with many typical Southern plantations in the early 19th century. That meant cotton, corn and many other things were grown for consumption and for sale, labor was supplied by African slaves, but also by Cherokees, probably a few free Blacks, hired craftspeople, white tenants. There were supporting enterprises like taverns, stores, grist mills and ferries. People visited from other states and even foreign nations to see what a Cherokee had accomplished on the American frontier. That included sponsoring the construction of the Old Federal Road and establishing the first Christian mission and school in the "Georgia" part of the Cherokee Nation.
Of course, it didn't last much more than 30 years until Georgia and the United States government forced the Vanns and the Cherokees to leave on the Trail of Tears, the land was redistributed to "fortunate drawers" in a lottery, and North Georgia was changed forever. White residents made Spring Place their county seat, the mission was confiscated to be Murray County's first courthouse, and a series of white owners used the Vann House as their own residence or as a tenant house for more than 100 years.
But in the 1950s area residents formed the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, bought the house, and gave it to the state of Georgia, which created a Historical Commission to restore and operate one of the most historic houses in the U.S. To commemorate that feat of historic preservation, the staff and volunteers began holding Vann House Days in 1978 for the 20th anniversary. The next installment of Vann House Days will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Vann House Days focuses on the life in the early 1800s by sharing and showing the history through tours and stories but also by demonstrating crafts that were part of culture back in the day. There's a video to see, docents to present historical information, and lots of volunteers to show visitors everything from finger weaving to blacksmithing. Retired staff member Eugene Underwood will return to the house to finger weave while Rodney Deal, who first visited the Vann House as an elementary school student, and his crew will fire up the forge on what will most likely be another scorching hot July day to show off their blacksmithing skills. Marvin Garner will be back to show visitors how to make and repair chairs, and an army of Friends of the Vann House members will be there to do other demonstrations.
There will be carding and spinning and quilting just as there have been at every Vann House Day event. Kids can play an abbreviated version of Cherokee stick ball, make handkerchief dolls or beaded bracelets, and learn how Cherokees used blowguns. There will be talks about gardens and plants; milk will be churned to make butter; the loom will be back in operation; corn will be shelled and ground into meal; and there could even be a "fur trader" open for business that day.
All activities are free for members of the Friends of the Vann House or for a flat admission fee of $6.50. There will be a new Vann House T-shirt available for purchase to commemorate the occasion as well as a variety of books and souvenirs. For more information, follow on Facebook @Friendsofthechiefvannhouse or call (706) 695-2598.
