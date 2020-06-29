Even the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that forced them to complete their coursework via Zoom wasn't enough to derail 15 students from attaining their Child Development Associates certificates.
"We're very proud of you for sticking with it, especially during (the pandemic), and we appreciate your loyalty," Patty Hart, director of economic development for Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Whitfield-Murray campus, told graduates during a celebration at the college June 18. "I know it was challenging to be at home with kids running around trying to take classes."
"The special thing about this group is that not only did they persevere to complete their classroom work by Zoom after COVID-19 restrictions went into place, but they also got back to campus as soon as they could to finish their labs," said Suzanne Harbin, director of the early childhood initiative for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. That "shows how diligent, tenacious and motivated they are, their determination and 'can-do' attitude will serve them well as they go out (to) begin work in our childcare centers."
And "there is a definite need" for more Hispanic child care providers in Whitfield County due to this area's significant Hispanic population, Harbin said. "We have several child care centers (where) more than 50% of (children) are Hispanic, and (those places) will welcome you, because they know you can help these children."
While a planned job fair for these graduates was canceled due to the pandemic, Harbin has let "all childcare centers in Whitfield County" know about this cohort, she said. "This is a very special group here, important for our youngest children."
She also challenged graduates to "think seriously about opening your own child carecenters, (because) we don't have enough childcare centers in our community to take care of all the children who need it."
The Child Development Associates certification is a collaborative effort between Georgia Northwestern Technical College's department of early care and learning and the early childhood initiative at the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia designed to help childcare centers "in our community find qualified teaching candidates who speak Spanish," Harbin said. These students "will be culturally competent as they work with our youngest Hispanic children and their families."
In addition, child care centers will be better able to communicate with families, and "that cultural competency is so important," she said.
"Ultimately, this will give parents a sense of comfort as they leave their children in quality-rated child care centers."
The 15 students who celebrated completion of their Child Development Associates certificates earlier this month at Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Whitfield-Murray campus are the second cohort to finish this course, Harbin said. "We had 16 others graduate in December."
This pilot program is funded by multiple sources, including a Georgia Northwestern Technical College department of early care and learning grant, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, and the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, she said. "It's worked fabulously."
