The child who died as a result of a two-vehicle rollover wreck Monday night near the Gordon County/Murray County line has been identified.
Cody Garrett, 4, was the child, according to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer. Four others were seriously injured, according to emergency officials.
An adult and one child were taken to AdventHealth Gordon while three children were taken to the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger by Life Force air ambulance and air medical transport, according to the emergency officials. Three aircraft were called to the scene.
At 5:49 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Post 43 in Calhoun responded to the crash.
According to the Georgia State Patrol: “The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Caravan traveling north from Old Highway 411 failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Express van traveling west on GA 136, causing the Dodge to be struck on the passenger side. After impact, both vehicles left the roadway off the west shoulder. The Dodge struck a utility pole. Its driver and three children ... sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to local area hospitals. The driver is the mother of the children. (One child) did succumb to injuries sustained in the crash.”
Murray County 911 received an emergency call at 5:45 p.m. about the wreck. Murray County fire department stations 1, 2 and 5 were dispatched. Murray units arrived to find Gordon County Fire Rescue units and AdventHealth Gordon Emergency Medical Services units on the scene.
Gordon County Fire Rescue established a landing zone at the intersection of old Highway 411 and Highway 136 in Gordon County.
"The crash is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team," according to the public information officer.
