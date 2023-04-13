The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will host the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Dalton Convention Center.
Registration is now open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism.
Keynote speakers will include Rodney Kellum, author and inspirational speaker, and Stephanie O. Hubach, a mother, research fellow in disability ministry and author of “Same Lake, Different Boat” and “Parenting and Disabilities.”
“We are excited to continue our mission in providing a well-rounded conference with presentations to help increase functional skill development and decrease behavioral challenges to ensure individuals with autism can live enriched, successful lives,” said Lindsey Coker, educational resource coordinator. “By bringing speakers such as these, the North Georgia Autism Conference can continue to be viewed as the premier conference in the region.”
The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
The planning committee is requesting presentation proposals from professionals, to be presented in one of the conference tracks: parents, educators, young adults with autism, Spanish speakers and healthcare providers. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. The submission deadline may be closed early if all presentation slots are filled.
Limited stipends may be available on a case-by-case basis.
Interested individuals may go to hamiltonhealth.com/conferencepresentations.
For more information, please contact Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
