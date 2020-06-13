Children's institute announces autism conference, requesting presentation proposals

The Anna Shaw Children's Institute will host the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Dalton Convention Center.
The institute follows social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Temple Grandin, an internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker.
Grandin's story was featured in "Temple Grandin," a movie about living with autism and using her talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to have Dr. Temple Grandin address our community on living with autism and using unique skill sets to overcome challenges," said Lindsey Coker, educational resource coordinator for the institute. "Dr. Grandin is a leader in both the animal welfare and autism advocacy movements, and we are thrilled to have her."
The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
The planning committee is requesting presentation proposals from professionals, to be presented in one of the conference tracks: parents, educators, young adults with autism, Spanish speakers and healthcare providers. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.
The submission deadline may be closed early if all presentation slots are filled.
Limited stipends may be available on a case-by-case basis.
Interested people may visit https://tinyurl.com/y99yrwf3.
For more information, please contact Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.