The Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp. will accept applications beginning Tuesday for the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) grant. CHIP is a federally-funded program designed to provide safe, decent and affordable housing in Georgia by granting funds to city and county governments, public housing authorities and nonprofits.
Carol Roberts, grant administrator for Whitfield County, worked closely with a team to apply for the CHIP grant in early 2022. Later in the year, Roberts received notification of the grant being awarded to Whitfield County.
This program will provide funds for home repairs as determined by a qualified home inspection, and meeting the following qualifications:
• Must be a single-unit, owner-occupied home.
• Must have a gross household income less than $30,100 (for a two-person household).
• Must have property taxes paid up-to-date.
In addition, preference will be given to applicants who meet these qualifications:
• Homeowner is 62 years or older.
• Gross household income is less than $18,050 (for a two-person household).
Applications will be accepted starting Tuesday through Jan. 30. For questions, please contact the Development Corp. at (706) 529-8270.
Online applications can be submitted through the portal at www.dwcdc.org.
For more information on the CHIP grant, please visit dca.ga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.