Chip Sellers received the 2021 Nickie Sellers award from the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. This award is given to individuals or groups who go above and beyond in their work toward fulfilling the mission of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. The mission of the agency is to end violence in the home by providing shelter, advocacy and support to victims while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors. The 24-hour crisis hotline is (706) 278-5586.
Mrs. Sellers was the founder and creator of the Holiday Tour of Homes, an agency fundraiser that brings in financial contributions for the operations of the organization.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award, under any circumstance, but the fact that it is named after my mother makes it especially meaningful to me,” Chip said. “My mother was an ardent supporter of NWGFCC. She was inspired to help with fundraising efforts because, as a board member, she knew the great need that existed in our community and knew that more funding was needed to attempt to meet that need. It has been a particular joy for me to work with my son, Ty, for the past two years on the benefit golf tournament. Ty, who is a board member of NWGFCC, was an excellent leader of the event this past year and it was encouraging that we were able to take a significant step up in the amount of money raised for the organization. As a former board member myself, I know that NWGFCC is a critical supplier of very necessary services in our community. If these services were not available to those in need of them in our community, then there would be a tremendous hole in the care and protection of those that face abuse. But with more funding, NWGFCC can do even more. Unfortunately, the number of those in need continues to outweigh the level of service that can currently be administered with the funds available.”
Not only does Chip believe that people should give something back to their community, but he practices what he believes.
“The center wanted to honor Chip for his dedication to the center and for carrying out the legacy that his mom has left behind,” said Katora Printup, NWGFCC executive director. “Chip and the entire Sellers family continue to support the agency in many different capacities. Mrs. Sellers’ grandson, Ty Sellers, is a current board member.”
