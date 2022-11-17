Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open a Dalton restaurant next spring, according to a company spokesperson.
“We are planning to open a Chipotle in Dalton in the spring,” said Sally Evans, an external communications specialist with Chipotle. “The restaurant will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane in addition to a dining room and front line (where people order). On average, each location has 25 jobs.”
Chipotle is a national chain of fast casual restaurants serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other foods. Its website (chipotle.com) says it has a commitment to serving locally grown organic produce and meat from animals raised to the highest welfare standards. Evans did not say where the restaurant will be. But the company’s website lists a Dalton restaurant at 1518 W. Walnut Ave., near the I-75 exit. That site is currently occupied by a Days Inn.
That property is owned by Dalton’s Five Star Hospitality and Development. Five Star founder Naren Patel could not be reached immediately Thursday.
