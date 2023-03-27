Vincent Oakes, director of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and director of choirs and a music instructor at Baylor School in Chattanooga, looked out at the 250 Dalton Public Schools students gathered in the theater at Hammond Creek Middle School on Thursday and told them he liked what he saw.
He pointed to one and said, “I like the way you are watching me right now.” “I love the way you are sitting straight up in your chair,” he said to another. “I like the way you have your shoulders up high. You have perfect posture,” he said to another.
The students represented the choirs from all six elementary schools in Dalton Public Schools, and Oakes, with pianist Ethan McGrath, was there to prepare them for their choral festival concert that Thursday night.
Nick Sun, Dalton Public Schools’ director of school support, said the students would be performing four songs.
“They’ve got four songs they’ve been working on for several weeks,” he said. “They’ve learned different parts at the different schools, and today they’ll be putting it all together.”
Oakes was there to help them do that.
“We are going to start practicing our songs,” he said. “But before we do, we’ve got to make sure we are ready. You wouldn’t just walk out of your science class to the track and take part in a track meet. You wouldn’t dream of going straight from your writing and reading class to the baseball field and start hitting and pitching and throwing. What we are going to do right now will make it so much easier to be a better singer all day today. There’s going to be a lot of singing today.”
Oakes then led the students through a series of breathing exercises, vocal warm-ups and physical preparation to sing.
Sarah Webb, Hammond Creek Middle School band director, said the mood was “really exciting.”
“As the kids are coming in you can feel the energy,” she said. “They are really looking forward to this.”
Roan School music teacher Clay Fissell said the students were “ecstatic” about the opportunity to perform. He said the Roan students love to perform and went Christmas caroling at several places last December.
This was Elizabeth Underwood’s second choral festival. The Brookwood School student praised the workshop with Oakes.
“He always has a metaphor,” she said. “This year it was a window. You have a regular window and a stained glass window. Everybody else was a regular window and he wanted us to be a stained glass window because we were all special when we were singing. I think that gave us confidence when we were on stage singing.”
Thomas McInnish, who also attends Brookwood, said he liked the workshop because Oakes is funny, and he learned not to be afraid on stage.
