'Christ in action': Locals on the front lines receive tokens of appreciation for their efforts during the pandemic

Some healthcare workers, first responders, food services employees and bus drivers who have been serving others during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have received tokens of gratitude courtesy of Chick-fil-A and Dalton's Crosspointe church.
"It was a great and enjoyable thing to do, to honor them for all they're doing," said Joe Barnett, coordinator for Whitfield County Schools' gifted program and a member of Crosspointe. "The work they are doing is so needed right now, and we're looking for ways to bring some encouragement and make them smile."
"We want to be a light and show care in our community," said Isaac Holbert, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on West Walnut Avenue. "We're blessed to be able to do this."
In April, Chick-fil-A and Crosspointe began providing $10 Chick-fil-A gift cards to healthcare workers, including nurses, first responders (like members of the Dalton Police Department) and "others on the front lines," Barnett said. As Barnett took part in a Whitfield County Schools parade of support for nutrition workers and bus drivers on May 1, he wondered if the gift card program could expand to those individuals.
He spoke to Crosspointe Pastor Stan Lester and, in early May, Whitfield County Schools nutrition workers and bus drivers responsible for continuing to feed students during the closure of school buildings the final two months of the academic year received gift cards, as did nutrition workers and bus drivers for Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools, he said. "It was pretty significant, over 300" cards, and "I got to do the fun part, delivering (them) to the sites."
Since then, "we've gotten a lot of feedback, thanking us, but, of course, that's not why we did it," he said. "It's good to (help) the folks who are doing so much for (our) community."
Crosspointe was searching for ways to be of assistance during the pandemic, "a tough season for everybody," because "we wanted to continue being that body of Christ in action," Lester said. Generosity is a core tenet of Crosspointe, as is recognizing those "who don't get the attention they ought to."
"We appreciate and love them," Lester added. "They are a valuable part of our community."
Holbert expressed similar sentiments.
It's "part of our mission statement to be Dalton's most caring company," and there's no better group to show "love and support for than those who are already showing love and support for others," said Holbert, who is an elder at Crosspointe. "We started with that in mind," providing the gift cards because "we saw a way to help and wanted to show our support."
Even more important than the gift cards is what they represent, as they demonstrate "we believe (these individuals) are worthy of honor," Lester said. "That can be some fuel in their tank, and we want to follow the example of generosity Jesus demonstrated."
