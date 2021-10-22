Christian Heritage Homecoming
Carey William Evans, age 67, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
