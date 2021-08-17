Christian Heritage School 'back to 100% normal'

As was the case last school year, Christian Heritage School officials aim to offer students a learning experience with as few COVID-19-related disruptions as possible.
Last year, "we tried to make sure" COVID-19 wasn't the "culture" of the school, but that's even more the case this year, said Kent Harrison, head of Christian Heritage School. "We're back to 100% normal."
It's "a lot better than last year, and I'm excited for my senior year," Vada Grider said on the first day of school Monday. "I don't think it'll be as stressful as my junior year."
This start of school year "is a lot more exciting than last year, because community is one of the biggest things here, and it was hard to have that last year with people being virtual," said senior Sophia Laboy, who has attended Christian Heritage School since the fourth grade. "I'm excited for the senior breakfast, the senior class trip in March, and to get closer to finding out what I want to do with my life."
Laboy is looking forward to her Advanced Placement (AP) government course this year, as well as her time on stage as part of the school's theater offerings, she said.
"I love drama and politics, and I like learning about the roots of our country."
Grider is eager for her internship with Christian Heritage School's director of college counseling and student life, Amy Poag, as well as football season, as she's a team manager.
She interned with Poag as a sophomore, too, and "it was really fun," while her involvement with the football team has informed her future plans, as she'd like to major in exercise science, she said, adding, "I love" being part of the team.
There is "definitely a different feel (this year as opposed to last, and) it's exciting to have happy, smiling students back on campus," Harrison said. Students will also have more freedom on mission trips, which will again reach beyond this geographic area and continue overnight after being only local day trips last year.
"Our small class sizes allow us to have some different protocols than we might if we were a bigger school, and" the school also has 150 acres it can utilize as outdoor space whenever necessary, he said.
The average class size is 14.
"The protocols we had in place (last year led to) limited cases (of COVID-19) and quarantines and allow us to feel safe," he said.
"Masks are welcome, but not mandated," and the school doesn't require students or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but "we'll certainly help them get vaccinated" if they desire as "a personal choice, he said. This summer, Christian Heritage School hosted about 700 students for various summer camps, and "I don't think we had any cases of COVID-19."
Beginning last year, "we really increased our sanitization procedures, our small classes allow (students) to keep a healthy distance, and our families have done a great job of keeping sick kids at home," he said. "We have a great partnership with our families, (and) I think they're pleased with what we offer here, (as) a lot of families are wanting to push past the pandemic."
