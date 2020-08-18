Christian Heritage School brings students back for in-person classes on schedule to start the new school year

While many schools have delayed the start of the year for students and/or moved to virtual learning due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Christian Heritage School opened its 2020-21 academic term as scheduled Monday with in-person instruction for all students.
Kent Harrison, head of Christian Heritage School, readily acknowledged that each school and system has its own challenges, but Christian Heritage has been able to be "cautiously aggressive" for several reasons.
Christian Heritage has only about 500 total students, which, for perspective, is smaller than the sixth-grade class at Dalton Middle School, Harrison said. In addition, those 500 students have 150 acres on which to sprawl out, and Christian Heritage is making more use of that outdoor space this year than ever before, for everything from classes to dining.
"Our size allows us to be aggressive, cautiously aggressive," he said. "Everything is done with social distancing in mind."
Face masks are also "strongly encouraged," especially when social distances of 6 feet can't be observed, but not mandated, he said. "Teachers certainly will be wearing them when they work closely with kids one-on-one."
"Most people I know have done a really good job" of following public health directives, such as "wearing masks in public," said senior Emily Idom. "For me, personally, I try to keep a mask on whenever I can't social distance."
While buses can be a challenge during this pandemic for schools, due to the difficulty of keeping students apart in close quarters, Christian Heritage has only two bus routes, Calhoun and Chatsworth, with a limited number of students on them, Harrison said. Christian Heritage also learned valuable lessons from its summer school, camps and practices.
In that time, "only one faculty member tested positive, but no students," and "that has given us confidence" for this school year, he said. "We feel safe."
Trusting relationships with families
Should a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19, they would learn/teach from home for the required quarantine time, parties with potential exposure would be notified, and "we'll continue to work with the local health department, which has been a great resource for us," Harrison said. If a student tests positive, and he or she has siblings in Christian Heritage, the school will ask all members of that family to remain at home, rather than risk additional exposures.
Christian Heritage is relying on families to do their part to prevent any outbreaks on campus, not only by following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health recommendations, but also by keeping students home if there's even a chance they might be infected, he said. The pandemic has flipped the traditional script on attendance, as, typically, teachers and administrators have emphasized the value of showing up for school even when slightly ill, but now, "if you're sick at all, stay home, and use the virtual option."
"The partnership between Christian Heritage and our families is what allows us to set clear expectations and know they'll be met," he said. "Families trust us, and we trust them."
Senior Lane Massengale understands the importance of the new guidelines, and he's following them, because he wants to continue attending school in person.
"I love social interaction," he said. Even on the first day of school Monday, teachers were reminding students not to visit unfamiliar places or "hang out with people you normally don't," because that could expose one to COVID-19.
The high school covered all the new health and safety protocols in a lengthy morning assembly Monday, said Anita Goddard, head of the high school. "I think students are willing to do what they are asked because they're so (ready) to be back in school."
Christian Heritage has made consistent and extensive communication with families a priority, and the school has support from them for resuming in-person instruction on time with all students this year, Harrison said. In fact, "we have the largest incoming class in school history, and right now our enrollment is the highest it's ever been."
Christian Heritage is moving ahead with sports, too, and the school doesn't plan to impose limits on crowd sizes for outdoor sporting events, Harrison said. Fans will be encouraged to social distance at games, however.
"I'm really looking forward to football," said Massengale, a lineman. The state of Georgia delayed the start of the regular season for football two weeks, and "I hope we can play."
Though her main pursuit, basketball, is a winter sport, Idom is similarly hopeful about her season, she said. "I'm really excited to have a season and get back to practicing with my team."
Taking steps so traditional school can resume safely
"I think we have redone everything we can to have (in-person) school," Goddard said. Students use separate doors to keep lines down, the number of students who can be in restrooms at one time is limited, release times are staggered, and social distancing is prized whenever possible.
"Staying apart from each other in the hallways, etc.," is challenging, but "I think it'll get easier in a week or two (as we) get time to acclimate," said Massengale, who has been a Christian Heritage student since the second grade. "It's tough not being able to have lunch with all your friends, too."
In order to reduce crowding, Christian Heritage has staggered lunches, and is limiting the number of students who can sit in close proximity, Harrison said. Because lunch now requires more time, the high school has added 10 minutes to the school day this year.
In addition, one of Christian Heritage's senior privileges has long been the right to leave campus for lunch, but that's been "put on hold for now," Harrison said. "The COVID-19 numbers in our community remain high."
As of Monday afternoon, Whitfield County had 3,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (more than all but 12 counties in the state), 195 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and 40 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 3,564 cases per 100,000 residents was higher than all but 16 counties.
Idom began attending Christian Heritage School in kindergarten, and this first day of school "is very different" from all the others, she said. "It's odd to wear masks and not be able to hug all my friends."
"Usually, on the first day, the first thing you do is hug them, because you haven't seen them" in some time, she said. Distancing during lunch also "kind of stinks, but I'll do whatever it takes to keep us safe."
Christian Heritage is trying to keep classes small to promote social distancing, which isn't a difficult adjustment, since modest class sizes were already a hallmark of the school, Harrison said. The average has been about 14, and classes are capped at 20.
"We have disinfectant in every classroom for teachers to wipe things down after every class," rather than leaving that up to custodians, as has been the case, and "we have a third-party cleaning company for weekly deep cleanings," Harrison said. Christian Heritage is also taking the temperatures of staff and students daily.
Securing tools and equipment was easier than Harrison feared.
"We haven't had trouble buying things we need, and our vendors have been amazing," he said. Rather than shortages, these partners "are giving us solutions to potential problems."
Christian Heritage has worked closely with Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools regarding ideas for reopening, because "we're all in this together," he said. "We want every student in the Northwest Georgia community to get an excellent education."
"This year cannot just be about COVID-19," Harrison said. "It has to be about the education process for our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.