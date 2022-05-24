Salutatorian Will Brown’s top takeaway from attending Christian Heritage School from kindergarten through 12th grade is “the power of culture, (which is) a shared identify of a group.”
Christian Heritage has a culture of fearlessness, because of what God has in store in the future, and “everyone is united in purpose under God,” Brown said during Saturday’s graduation ceremony, the 20th in Christian Heritage history. He challenged all of the attendees to “create a Christ-centered culture” in their lives.
“God is all about love, so when we show any bit of it” to others, that love can spread far beyond, he said. “Pass it to whomever you meet, wherever you go.”
“Build strong relationships with those around you,” Brennen Richards — who attended Christian Heritage from kindergarten through 12th grade — told students in the class of 2034 during the “passing of the torch” ceremony. That includes “your parents, who sacrifice to send you here,” and teachers, who are “the backbone of this school.”
Christian Heritage teachers “care about you and your relationship with God, not just your grades,” he said. God is “your best friend, who will guide you through every step, (so) lean on” him.
Students also will find strength and happiness in one another, as some classmates will become “lifelong friends,” said Richards, a high-honor graduate. “You’ll laugh, learn and grow alongside of them.”
As co-salutatorian Micah Rowland reflects on his time at Christian Heritage, it’s the “moments shared with others” he remembers most, he said. “Thank you, class of 2022, for being ‘the right people.’”
As he and his classmates go forward, it’ll be imperative to surround themselves with “good, godly friends who will inspire us to make good choices,” said Rowland, who was Christian Heritage’s STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student this year and will attend Georgia Tech. “Hard work will make our dreams come true, but friends make those dreams worth having.”
Sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, the STAR program recognizes outstanding students and teachers. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination.
The class of 2022 is “full of talented dreamers and leaders,” said valedictorian Erin Higgins, who attended Christian Heritage for her entire academic career so far. “Without a doubt, this is a special group of individuals who definitely made our mark.”
“Now, we look on in anticipation, (as) we’ve grown from children to young adults in four years, but we won’t stop here,” Higgins said. “We have our whole lives ahead of us.”
As they embark upon those futures, it would be wise of them to remember some advice, said Matt Peterson, director of the high school. Among other recommendations, “Do what inspires you, not just what you think will make the most money; love your neighbor as yourself; take at least one mission trip; never hate anyone, (because) hate will only consume you; don’t get a reputation for being mediocre; pay attention to detail; take responsibility for your actions; keep your word; (remember that) only boring people get bored and don’t be afraid to fail.”
At times, “you will miss high school, and you may get lonely and scared, but remember the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go,” Peterson told the graduates. “We cannot wait to watch how God will use you to further his kingdom.”
During the ceremony, Christian Heritage honored the Alpha Omega students in the class of 2022. These students attended Christian Heritage from kindergarten through graduation.
Brown, Sarah Edgeman, Higgins, Ella Hildebrand, Anna Jarrett, Alexis Kinsey, Richards, Audrey Stafford, Josie Taylor and Amelia White totaled 44 college acceptances as a group, earning nearly $2 million in scholarship offers, and they tallied 22,000 Bible classes, Peterson said: “We’re so proud of you.”
“Lean on God and his wisdom,” Richards told current and future Christian Heritage graduates. “I can truly say there’s no other place I’d like to have called home the last 13 years” than Christian Heritage School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.