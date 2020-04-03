Christian Heritage School closes for rest of academic year

On Friday morning, Christian Heritage School Head of School Kent Harrison announced to families that campus will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019- 2020 school year. This news followed Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order of closing all K-12 schools, colleges and universities due to the national, state and local impacts that COVID-19 (new coronavirus) is currently having across the country.
In a letter sent to the students and parents of the class of 2020 later Friday morning, Harrison confirmed commencement exercises for Christian Heritage will take place tentatively on the morning of Saturday, July 18, should the circumstances allow.
“One of the most rewarding parts of my job is being able to shake your hand and move your tassel at graduation to symbolize that your work here is done,” stated Harrison. “You have my promise that this will happen. Our sincere hope is that by July, we can offer you the culminating experience of a traditional CHS graduation in a room full of your biggest fans and supporters.”
Harrison also announced to families that Christian Heritage will be offering a complimentary summer enrichment program for Christian Heritage students that will be free of charge for families. During this time, teachers will have the opportunity to reconnect with students back in their traditional classroom setting and address imperative learning milestones and review curriculum.
At this time, Christian Heritage plans to offer summer camps and also finalize details regarding end-of-year celebrations to be held during the summer enrichment period.
Christian Heritage families are encouraged to refer to email communication and the school website for further updates as they become available. All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and competitions, have been suspended for the remainder of the school year.
