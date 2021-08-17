Christian Heritage School opened the 2021-22 academic year Monday with its highest-ever enrollment, 520 students.
"We have waiting lists for (several) grades, and we've grown (about) 35% over the last five years," said Kent Harrison, head of Christian Heritage School, a private school that opened in 1986 and offers grades kindergarten through 12. "Our focus is on relational leadership, (which) our students thrive in, parents appreciate and faculty and staff love to work in."
"You can tell the teachers here are really interested in helping you succeed, and" due to small class sizes, they have the time to forge close relationships with students, said senior Sophia Laboy. In addition, courses are "more discussion-based, not lecture, so you can hear ideas from other people you might not have thought of before."
It is "easy to be involved, because the school is small," said senior Vada Grider. "You can do so much with everybody."
The average class size is 14, and "we had a 100% college acceptance rate" for members of the class of 2021, Harrison said. "Active faith is a pillar here, and our mission is educating children to serve Christ."
Christian Heritage School boasts "a great retention rate, and a lot of our enrollment growth has been from beyond Whitfield County, from Ringgold and Calhoun," Harrison said. "A lot of parents (in those areas) work in Dalton, so they can bring their" children to Christian Heritage on their way to jobs in the city.
Partly as a response to growing enrollment, Christian Heritage School made about $200,000 worth of renovations this summer, including adding spaces for teachers to work one-on-one with students and more parking spots, he said. The school is also providing more opportunities for students to be involved, such as an enhanced student government and a new wrestling team, so "I think (our student body) will have more community service hours and mission opportunities this year than ever before."
This fall, "we're embarking on a new campus master plan and strategic plan for our school," Harrison said. "We'll look at future enrollment (projections) and decide how large we want to be."
Christian Heritage School made several "key administration hires" for this school year, including Britt Adams — who spent three decades in Whitfield County Schools (the last 11 years as Northwest Whitfield High School's principal) — as academic dean and Matt Petersen as director of the high school, Harrison said.
Petersen, who replaced Anita Goddard upon her retirement, was upper school assistant principal at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before coming to Christian Heritage School, and "he and I worked together (previously), so I knew he was a perfect fit for us."
"I'm even going to help with middle school football ... and it'll be great to be back on the field," said Adams, who played and coached football before devoting more time to administration. "I'm looking forward to it."
