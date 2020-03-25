Christian Heritage School extends closure through April 13

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Christian Heritage School Head of School Kent Harrison on Wednesday morning announced to families that campus will remain closed through Monday, April 13, due to the national, state and local impacts that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is currently having across the country.
The school’s spring break will commence as scheduled Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3. Additionally, Christian Heritage School will recognize Good Friday on April 10 as a regularly scheduled school holiday.
“I am incredibly grateful for the faculty and staff that are rallying together to create a meaningful experience for our students during this time,” stated Harrison in an email sent to the Christian Heritage School community Wednesday morning. “CHS has 464 students that are all unique and different in their own individual ways, and we recognize and answer the challenge of creating an impactful and balanced experience for each of our Christian Heritage School families, knowing that each family is different and has their own unique needs. As we continue to navigate digital learning, I am thankful for a faculty that is doing so much to accommodate the diverse needs of our community. The partnership between our faculty and our families is the key to success, and we are here to serve you.”
Christian Heritage School families are encouraged to refer to email communication and the school website for further updates as they become available. All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and competitions, have been suspended during the campus-closure period. At this time, decisions regarding future dates and events have not been made and are only determined through April 13.
